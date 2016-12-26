Leaked GM Document Reveals New 6.2L V8 - Is It For The Next Corvette Or The ZR1?

The fact that Chevrolet is developing a potent new Corvette ZR1 to send out the C7-generation is no secret. It is also widely acknowledged that the C8 Corvette will, for the first time ever, adopt a mid-engined layout.
Now, new information has emerged that one of these two will receive a naturally-aspirated, 6.2-liter V8 with dual overhead cams dubbed the LT5.
As discovered by a Reddit user deep within a General motors service department document detailing 2018 model year engines, there is one unit designated for the Corvette that reads “ENGINE GAS CYL, 6.2L, SIDI, DOHC, VVT, ALUM, GM.”
The Drive points out that the current LT1 and LT4 engines are still listed for the 2018 model year, so they're not going anywhere. On initial impressions, it may seem that the LT5 will be slotted into a new C7 Corvette, namely the ZR1.
However, the lack of forced induction raises some serious doubts. Currently, the firm's range-topping 6.2-liter V8 of the Corvette Z06 needs the help of a supercharger to achieve 650 hp. The new ZR1 will inevitably have more power, up to 750 hp according to some reports, a figure that's hard (though not impossible) to achieve by a naturally aspirated road-going V8.