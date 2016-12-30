LeEco Breaks Ground On $3 Billion Chinese Electric Car Factory

Chinese automaker LeEco has broken ground on its $3 billion electric car factory in China.
The South China Morning Post reports that, despite the company's founder, Jia Yueting, recently admitting that he was running out of cash, work on the huge factory commenced on the same day that LeEco received a $1.44 billion investment from an undisclosed source.
Located in Deqing county of the Zhejiang province, the factory will be capable of constructing 400,000 electric vehicles by 2018. According to chief executive of LeSupercar, the unit of LeEco actually producing the vehicles, 90 per cent of the work at the factory will be handled by robots.
Despite the decision to commence work on the factory, Car News China says that LeEco has yet to receive a government license to actually produce cars. It is suggested that Yueting isn't particularly popular in Beijing and that a production license could be refused.
If LeEco does receive the license, the first model to roll off the production line will be the LeSee sedan.