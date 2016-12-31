Liberty Walk Gives The Lamborghini Aventador Another Shot - Or Two…

If you happen to own a Lamborghini Aventador and want it all tuned up, then Liberty Walk has your back.
Of course, it would require paying a small fortune for the visual upgrades, but hey, what's a few tens of thousands of dollars on top of its already expensive sticker price if making it stand out is a must.
In this case, the Japanese tuner is offering two complete body kits to choose from, which add just about everything, from the front apron to the rear diffuser, and from extended wheel arches to the massive rear wing.
Depending on the selected version and the material that they're made of (FRP or CFRP), a Lamborghini Aventador owner would have to part with $35,900 for the first one, and $36,900 for the second one, in their most expensive forms. There's also an 'exchange fender type' that will hike the prices to $41,400 and $42,400 respectively, while adding the dry carbon wing will round everything up to $46,500.
As a final touch, Liberty Walk is happy to throw in the headlight eyeline, for an additional $1,200, a lowering kit, for $3,780, and an air suspension, which will set you back for another $9,500.
In this case, Liberty Walk has chosen not to mess with the Aventador's 6.5-liter V12, meaning that it puts out 700 PS (690 HP) and 690 Nm (507 lb-ft) of torque.