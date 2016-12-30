Lumma's CLR G800 Is A Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe On Steroids

Have you ever looked at a Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe and thought that it needs a more imposing stance?
Well, Lumma did, and so they came up with a special tuning package for the German SUV called the CLR G800.
You might remember it from a previous story covered last year, but this is an entirely new vehicle equipped with it, which also brings a few special touches that include the carbon finish for the front and rear spoiler lips, roof wing and air inlet covers, along with a glossy black rear diffuser frame.
There's also a carbon finish look for the front grille bars, along with several glossy black bits and the contrasting Ferrari Rosso Corsa shade. Moreover, Lumma has also fitted new wheels, brakes and exhaust system. This particular GLE Coupe is a 450 AMG and comes with a performance kit that increases the twin-turbo V6 engine's output by 87 horsepower, for a total of 449 HP.