Man Karate Kicks Phone Thief Off Speeding Scooter

As spectacular as this take-down may sound, the best we can do is give the guy a few brownie points for doing a half-decent Jason Bourne impression.
The reason why this guy is bravely standing in front of a speeding scooter is because earlier that day, the guy on the scooter snatched his mobile phone.
That part is actually a little harder to notice, but if you look close, you'll see the man on the scooter walk up to the window of a parked semi and basically take the phone out of its owner's hands.
Luckily, the truck driver got a chance at redemption (not to mention justice) by recognizing the thief later on, and confronting him as one would if they were staring in their own action movie.
Let's just say though that the execution of the kick leaves a lot to be desired, seen as how he didn't exactly stick the landing afterwards. Honestly, we're surprised neither of them got seriously injured, but the fact that justice was served and the man was able to retrieve his stolen property makes for a solid "feel-good moment."