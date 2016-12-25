Mansory Gives The Mercedes G-Wagen A Widebody Stance

As it is the Mercedes G-Class is one of the most imposing-looking SUVs on or off the road. But Mansory is out to increase its visual impact with this new widebody kit.
Mansory's new body kit includes fender flares, door skins, and front and rear bumpers – all made from carbon fiber. The appendages widen the G-wagen's body by 40 millimeters, or about an inch and a half – all for 18,900 euros.
Those looking for even more customization can further opt for a new hood, roof, spoiler, and more. Buyers can also order up new wheels ranging from 21 to 23 inches, all manner of interior upgrades, and a full range of engine modifications.
The AMG G63, for instance, can be enhanced with new pistons, connecting rods, bearings, crankshaft, cylinder heads, and more – the sum total of which boosts output from 544 horsepower to a massive 840.
That'd be more than enough to put just about any other sport-ute to shame, and sets the bar pretty high for upcoming performance crossovers like the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga Speed.