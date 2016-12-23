Maserati's Quattroporte GranSport Stars In Official Trailer

At September’s Paris Auto Show, Maserati unveiled the facelifted Quattroporte and, with it, a new GranSport package.
As the name suggests, the GranSport adds some aggressive new parts and is now the star of a new promo.
Appropriately, the 44-second commercial focuses on the sporty prowess of the model with it filmed speeding through tight mountainous roads all while carrying its occupants in exceptional luxury and comfort.
Compared to other Quattroporte models, the GranSport is differentiated thanks to its 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers, bolder front and rear bumper vents and blue emblems. The cabin then includes a sports steering wheel, stainless steel pedals, aluminium shift paddles and sports seats.
The GranSport package can be optioned with the model’s 404 hp 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in rear- or all-wheel drive configurations or with the 523 hp 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 of the Quattroporte GTS.