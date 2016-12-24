Matt LeBlanc Driving The Crazy Ariel Nomad Is Worth Watching Again

On paper, a car like the Ariel Nomad makes absolutely no sense. It’s an off-roader powered by a Honda engine without any bodywork and it lacks even the most basic of amenities.
Why, for something that is supposed to be an off-roader, it even lacks all-wheel drive - so good luck if you happen to get stuck.
However, the Nomad also happens to be of the most exhilarating drives out there, as Matt LeBlanc discovered during Top Gear Season 23.
His review of the Nomad was recently reposted on YouTube and shows him hooning about in the British-born beast. Say what you want about the new Top Gear, LeBlanc’s review is a nice way to spend 10 minutes, so, if you missed it when it first aired, you can just scroll down and watch it below.