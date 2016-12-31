McLaren MSO HS With Full Carbon Body Looks Stunning

Unless McLaren decide to produce a convertible variant, the MSO HS will be restricted to just 25 customer examples worldwide, making it well over 10 times rarer than even the P1 hybrid hypercar.
From a visual standpoint, the MSO HS is differentiated from the 675LT on which it is based thanks to its revised front fascia with bold carbon canards and a fixed rear wing.
One could excuse the lucky owners for having their vehicles painted in simple shades and subdued colors in order to retain their value. A few, however, go for something a bit bolder.
So far, we've seen a full color-changing carbon fiber MSO HS, a matte red example, another in green with yellow accents and a Volcano Orange one. Now we've stumbled upon images of an equally impressive HS.
This particular example features an entirely exposed carbon fiber finish, which looks absolutely amazing from every angle. From a distance, the weave of the carbon fiber isn't visible and the supercar looks grey. However, upon closer inspection, the expert craftsmanship of McLaren's finest employees becomes evident and is truly jaw-dropping.
Images via Autogespot Facebook