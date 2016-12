McLaren MSO HS With Full Carbon Body Looks Stunning

PHOTO GALLERY

Unless McLaren decide to produce a convertible variant, the MSO HS will be restricted to just 25 customer examples worldwide, making it well over 10 times rarer than even the P1 hybrid hypercar.From a visual standpoint, the MSO HS is differentiated from the 675LT on which it is based thanks to its revised front fascia with bold carbon canards and a fixed rear wing.One could excuse the lucky owners for having their vehicles painted in simple shades and subdued colors in order to retain their value. A few, however, go for something a bit bolder.So far, we've seen a full color-changing carbon fiber MSO HS, a matte red example, another in green with yellow accents and a Volcano Orange one. Now we've stumbled upon images of an equally impressive HS.This particular example features an entirely exposed carbon fiber finish, which looks absolutely amazing from every angle. From a distance, the weave of the carbon fiber isn't visible and the supercar looks grey. However, upon closer inspection, the expert craftsmanship of McLaren's finest employees becomes evident and is truly jaw-dropping.