McLaren Targets 12C, 650S And 675LT Owners With New MSO Personalization Options

McLaren has just released a new customization package that's been developed by MSO (McLaren Special Operations) for the Super Series.
The pack includes a louvered front fenders inspired by the classic McLaren racers such as the 1970 Can-Aam winning M8D, a hood finished in visual carbon fiber as seen on the limited edition 650S Can-Am, as well as carbon side mirror arms and rear diffuser.
Additionally, the cabin can be enhanced with a carbon fiber steering wheel that can be trimmed in Alcantara or leather and extended gear shift paddles, made from the same lightweight material. Carbon fiber vent bezels and sill tops highlight the interior furthermore.
McLaren says that the accessories are offered and installed through its own retailer network, and are available for existing and new 12C, 650S and 675LT customers purchasing through its Qualified program.