Merc V-Class Marco Polo Camper Van Priced From £53,180 In The UK

Buying into the new Mercedes V-Class Marco Polo Camper Van range means spending £53,180 for the entry-level V 220d Sport, though if you want AMG specs, you'll need to give up a bit more crash.
The V 220 d AMG Line is priced at £55,320, while the V 250 d Sport and V 250 d AMG Line cost £55,055 and £57,195 respectively. Both the 220 d and 250 d models use a turbocharged 2.1-liter diesel engine, with 163 PS (160 HP) and 380 Nm (280 lb-ft) of torque for the former and 190 PS (187 HP) and 440 Nm (324 lb-ft) of torque for the latter.
What makes the Marco Polo version of the V-Class special is that it comes with a full range of equipment that includes a built-in kitchenette, as well as a two-seater sofa that can be transformer into a bed with under-bed storage. It also has a roof bed that you can access through an electrically raising roof, a wardrobe and a large luggage compartment.
As standard, all Sport models feature the two-seater sofa with bed extension, yacht wood flooring in the rear compartment, a camping table with two chairs and a storage bag, electrically operated pop-up roof, swiveling driver and passenger seats, automatic 3-zone climate control, external connections for power and fresh water, tinted rear windows, 18" alloys, ambient lighting, Garmin sat-nav, leather upholstery, Active Parking Assist with rear-view camera and a split tailgate.
AMG Line models add AMG styling, 19" AMG bi-color wheels, sports suspension, carbon-look dash, AMG spoiler lip for the tailgate and metallic paint for an additional £2,140.
The Lane Tracking package is a £595 option and it includes Blind Spot Assist and Lane Keeping Assist, while other options include the Driving Assistance Package (£1,685) with Distronic Plus, Blind Spot Assist, Pre-Safe & Lane Keeping Assist, metallic paint (£645), Comand Online (£1,795), a 360° camera (£335), an extra individual seat in the middle row (£1,045), side awning (£695), and auxiliary heating (£1,345).