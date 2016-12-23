Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan To Slot Between CLA And C-Class

With the introduction of the next generation A-Class, Mercedes-Benz are planning to expand the lineup with an entry-level sedan that's believed to hit showrooms at the end of 2018.
Positioned between the successors of the current CLA and C-Class, as Autocar writes, the compact saloon will rival the likes of the BMW 1-Series Sedan and Audi A3 Sedan.
It will be built on the second generation MFA platform, shared with the replacements of the A-Class, B-Class, CLA, CLA Shooting Brake and GLA, and use some of their powertrains, too.
The new compact saloon should strengthen the brand's presence in key markets such as China and North America, and it's said to be developed to support two different wheelbases, a standard one and a long wheelbase created specifically for the Chinese market.
Note: Mercedes-Benz CLA pictured