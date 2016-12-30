Mercedes-Benz G-Class Skids Off In The Snow, Hits The Guardrail Head On

Few SUVs have managed to hold on to their 'indestructible' label for decades, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class is one of them.
Preferred for various activities, from dune bashing to off-roading, the German vehicle is often considered the best choice for both, and a good ride for arriving at a fancy party right after.
This does not mean that its drivers are invincible in bad weather, a lesson this particular driver learned only too well. As you can see in the footage, the Merc was simply going too fast considering the snow and ice on the road, which eventually made it lose its grip and slam into the guardrail, head on.
The good news is that the impact wasn’t that severe to put the life of the driver, and possible occupants, at risk, but the G-Class is surely going to need a serious makeover and put quite a dent in its owner's pockets.