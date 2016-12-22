Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4000 Signs Up For Mountain Rescue In The Black Forest

The Feldberg region, in Germany's Black Forest mountains, is a tourist magnet that attracts more than 9 million visitors annually, and given its nature, it's imperative that there is a proper search and rescue team in place.
Estimated to participate in up to 600 emergency rescue operations each year, the local mountain rescue service now has a potent off-roader, with enough versatility to cope with just about everything at their disposal in the form of a Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4000.
Delivered by the automaker's Special Trucks division as a loan, the vehicle, which was nicknamed "The Rock", can seat up to seven people and still has enough space to store all the necessary rescue materials in modules that are loaded in trolleys to equip it as soon as possible. Depending on the emergency situation, the rugged Merc' can be fitted with tents equipped for providing first-aid to victims, and avalanche and flood modules, in addition to the emergency lights and cablecar and illumination modules.
The Mercedes-Benz Unimog U 4000 has a wheelbase of 3,850 mm, frame torsion of up to 600 mm when driving off-road, approach and departure angles of 44 degrees at the front and 51 degrees at the rear, ramp angle of 34 degrees, and climbing ability of 45 degrees. There is also a lateral inclination angle of up to 38 degrees and a maximum fording depth of 1.20 meters. Power is provided by a 218 horsepower four-cylinder diesel engine, which pushes the output to an all-wheel drive system.
Upon receiving the keys from the Head of Sales in Germany for Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks, Karsten Fuchs, the Managing Director of the Baden-Wurttemberg mountain rescue service, Lutz Scherer, said: "Emergency operations in difficult terrain are always particularly challenging for the rescue services and their materials. We are therefore very grateful that Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is providing us with this Unimog. The vehicle is absolutely perfect for our specific requirements and it will help us to help victims in a much more appropriate way."