Mercedes Bringing Concept EQ & Vision Van To CES 2017

Mercedes will showcase the Concept EQ and Vision Van studies at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
The focus of their show appearance will be on their new corporate strategy CASE, which stands for Connected, Autonomous, Shared & Service and Electric Drive.
The two concepts will share the stage for the first time, with the Concept EQ previewing an all-electric SUV which is scheduled to rival the also upcoming Audi Q8 and the Tesla Model X. The Mercedes Vision Van is a study for the innovative delivery van of the future, combining an electric powertrain and a trick integrated system for more efficient deliveries.
“Our CASE strategy will help us to shape the future of mobility”, said Ola Källenius, Member of the Board of Management of Daimler. “The objective is to make the car a platform for future mobility concepts and a space that offers a digital experience. The car of the future must be networked, autonomous, emissions-free and deliver the possibility of shared mobility.”
Mercedes will also showcase its vision of how society’s growing health consciousness can be connected with future mobility, using a combination of artificial intelligence, innovative solutions for networking vehicles with the smart home and their own Mercedes me package of services.