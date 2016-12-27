Mighty Car Mods And Roadkill Meet In Epic Build-Off

If you're a lover of DIY projects for your car and enjoy watching crazy builds and epic adventures, you've probably heard of both Mighty Car Mods and Roadkill.
Among YouTube's most popular automotive shows, the two may be simple but they are oh-so enjoyable to watch and finally, after years of hearing about it from begging fans, the two have collaborated on a special.
The first clip featured below features the Australian duo of Marty and Moog from Mighty Car Mods building a custom Subaru Impreza WRX ute for the gentlemen at Roadkill. David Frieburger and Mike Finnegan then hands the keys over to a bespoke 1969 Chevrolet Impala powered by a 489 big-block V8 delivering around 650 hp.
The builds alone are incredibly enjoyable to watch and things then get even better as the two cars go head to head in a number of performance tests.
If you have a spare hour and a half, watching both both is an excellent way to recover from all that Christmas day gluttony.