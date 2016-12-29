MT's House Of Muscle Premieres Online With A Tasteful Collection Of Classics

No matter how many years will pass, classic muscle cars will always remain a fascinating breed that represent the basic, raw idea of an everyday man's performance vehicle.
Motor Trend’s new show wants to remind us why we love muscle cars, with Mike Musto ready to make us feel what we're missing by driving modern, lifeless transportation devices.
In the first episode of House of Muscle, Musto shows us his personal collection which includes a Dodge Charger, a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, a Chevrolet Monte Carlo that’s being daily driven, a track-prepped Ford Mustang GT and of course, a really nice clone of a Dodge Daytona.
Each one has its own distinct character, but if we had to favor some over the others we would say that the two Dodges are in a league of their own and that Monte Carlo just being a painfully right vehicle for daily driving.
After all, a muscle car is all about the fun, not knowing anything about things like emissions or fuel economy, focusing instead on how to make their driver smile.