Naked Man Dies In Florida After Jumping On Numerous Cars

A man has died in Tampa, Florida after running naked into the path of oncoming traffic and jumping on various cars.
On Thursday at 5:30am last week, police assert that 39-year-old Nathan Howard Hamilton left the Howard Johnson hotel near Spruce street and started acting erratically.
CCTV footage shows a completely naked Howard Hamilton running onto the street and jumping onto the windscreen of an oncoming car. He then banged his head so hard that he broke the glass. It is reported that he did the same to a number of other cars before being taken into custody with heavy bleeding.
The Tampa Bay Times says that the man suffered a medical problem while in the back of a patrol car and was later pronounced dead at St. Joseph's Hospital.
In a call to 911, an unidentified man described the scene saying “We just had a man just run out the hotel, butt naked, run out here on Dale Mabry and just jumped on somebody's car on the highway here.
“You need to hurry up and get here cause I don't know what he doing, but he's trying to break peoples windows and whatever,” he said.