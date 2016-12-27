Neidfaktor Pimps Out Audi R8 V10 Plus With Blue & Black Interior

The experts at German interior specialists Neidfaktor have just unveiled their latest and one of their most impressive projects utilizing a new Audi R8 V10 Plus.
The company was tasked by the R8’s owner to totally transform the interior and they’ve done just that with the so-called ‘The Blue Thunder Project’.
As the name suggests, much of the enhancements revolve around adding new blue trimmings throughout the Audi’s cockpit. That means parts of the door panels, the seat centers, gauge cluster trimmings, gear selector and rear parcel shelf are now bathed in royal blue alcantara.
High quality black leather then covers most of the other interior surfaces while matte carbon fiber touches, including on the seat backs and steering wheel, add to the performance-oriented nature of the R8. There are also new carbon paddles and blue plastic on the steering wheel.
If I owned an Audi R8, this is exactly how I would want its interior to look.