New BMW X3 Said To Be Unveiled Next August, Debut At Frankfurt Show

BMW may have begun developing a successor of the current X3 some time ago, but it won't be launched just yet.
In fact, the premium compact SUV is said to be unveiled in August 2017, followed by its world premiere at the Frankfurt Motor Show the following month, BMWBlog writes, citing undisclosed sources, while deliveries will reportedly begin in March 2018.
By then, the Germans will put the final touches on the upcoming BMW X3, which will be underpinned by a new rear-wheel drive flexible architecture that will help it shed around 100 kg (220 lbs). The platform is believed to allow it to add the plug-in hybrid powertrain from the larger X5, which comprises a 2.0-liter petrol unit working together with an electric motor to produce more than 300 horsepower.
Joining the engine family will be new 2.0-liter and 3.0-liter diesels, along with a 3.0-liter petrol, said to be punchier and more frugal than their predecessors. If the info provided turns out to be accurate, the lineup will also include two new high-performance versions: the M40i, with 360 HP, and the range-topping X3 M, with around 420 HP.