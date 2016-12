New Mercedes E-Class Coupe Looks Funny In All-Terrain And Ute Guise

PHOTO GALLERY

Despite the introduction of the Coupe last week , the latest Mercedes-Benz E-Class family is still not complete, as the Germans still have to drop the veils off the Cabriolet.However, instead of focusing on the latter , some rendering artists have decided to take a swipe at something else.Take X-Tomi's All-Terrain, for example, which brings the same rugged-looking exterior as the jacked-up Estate and adds it to the Coupe in an design that just doesn’t up.Now, if you thought that's strange, take a look at the ute rendering. Yep, because a ute based on a Merc coupe would make sense in... well, no, it wouldn't, actually. Having a Merc-badged pickup truck is probably where the nice people at Stuttgart will draw the line. Amen.