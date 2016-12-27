New Mercedes E-Class Estate Spot Has A Stranger Things Vibe

With features such as its Remote Parking Pilot, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class is currently one of the most technologically-advanced mid-size family cars in the world.
That said, it makes a lot of sense for kids to be impressed with what the new E-Class can do, which is the idea behind this French commercial for the Estate version of the luxury series.
In the spot, as one kid on a bicycle eyeing the car quickly turns into a small group of children at the end, it gets a bit eerie, as none of the kids are saying anything except acknowledging the owner of the E-Class whenever he says hello.
After the Stranger Things TV phenomenon, it's kind of hard to not imagine something fishy is going on when kids on bikes get together to...stare.
As for what really impresses them at the end, the Remote Parking Pilot is there to allow the driver to back the car up into a tight space, as well as to remotely steer it in order to avoid any obstacles.