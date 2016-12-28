New Peugeot 3008 Stars In High-Intensity Commercial

Filmed to promote the latest-generation 3008 in the United Kingdom, Peugeot's latest commercial aims to highlight the SUV's dynamics and its ability to “amplify your senses”.
It revolves around the 3008 driving its way through a forest fire while local deer scatter to avoid the flames. The Peugeot meanwhile is able to navigate its way out of the fire easily aided in part to the 3008's innovative i-Cockpit design language.
The new 3008 was revealed earlier in the year and thanks to its use of the EMP2 modular platform, is up to 100 kg (220 lbs) lighter than its predecessor. Its wheelbase is also 80 mm longer and trunk space is 90 liters greater than the previous-gen 3008, up to 520 liters.
In terms of petrol engines, customers can chose between a 1.2-liter PureTech 130 and the 1.6-liter THP 165. Diesel engines then include the 100 PS and 120 PS 1.6-liter BlueHDi and the 2.0-liter BlueHDi offered in 150 PS and 180 PS guises.