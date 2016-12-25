Next-Gen Dacia Duster On Track For 2017 Debut With 7-Seat Option

Despite being given a new face, additional tech features, and even a dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Dacia Duster SUV needs a replacement to stay competitive and relative in its segment.
A new model is in the works, though, as Autossegredos reports that it should arrive in the first markets sometime next year, with some regions, including Europe, getting it as a Dacia and others, with Renault's badges.
The report says that the second generation model could switch to the CMF (Common Module Family) that is found underneath several Nissan and Renault vehicles, including the Kadjar. In this case, it could get a longer version offering the option of adding two additional seats.
Details about the engine lineup are scarce too, but in Brazil, Renault will reportedly continue offering the same 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter units, while on European soil, Dacia might replace the 1.5-liter dCi with the more efficient 1.6-liter diesel engines.
* Current Dacia Duster pictured