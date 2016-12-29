Next-Gen Mitsubishi Outlander Sport/ASX Shows Some Skin In New Spy Shot

After shaking Nissan's hand earlier this year, and with Carlos Ghosn taking the reins, Mitsubishi has started working on a replacement of the current Outlander Sport / ASX.
Proof stands an image taken somewhere in Japan by a motorist that shows the brand's compact SUV lacking camouflage, but since it's still in development stage, we cannot say for sure whether this design will hold.
However, previous reports have pointed towards styling cues drawn from the XR-PHEV II Concept, and this means that the upcoming Outlander Sport / ASX will benefit from a sportier rear end, and a raked rear window, in addition to the X-shaped front end, slender headlights probably with LED technology, and large wheels, for an extra visual effect.
Besides the usual petrol and diesel engines, which will channel the output to the front wheels or the optional AWD system, we could be looking into a possible plug-in hybrid powertrain too, similar to what the show car uses, but Mitsubishi will drop more light on the topic sometime next year, when the vehicle is expected to celebrate its premiere.
@naf0303 先日、新東名高速岡崎付近で似たテスト車？を目撃しました。 pic.twitter.com/MSihz1kfXw— ほたか。 (@hotaka_ltd) December 24, 2016