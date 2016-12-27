Next-Gen Toyota Corolla Could Use BMW Engines

As BMW and Toyota's partnership goes from strength to strength, reports have emerged suggesting that the next-generation Toyota Corolla will be powered by BMW engines.
Citing unnamed Japanese sources, Indian Autos Blog suggests that BMW engines will only be offered for the range-topping Corolla models. This means more affordable and accessible variants will receive the familiar Toyota 1.5 four-cylinder, 1.5-liter hybrid, 1.2-liter turbo'd petrol engine and the 1.8-liter petrol four-cylinder.
Although no details have been given about which BMW engines may find their way into the Corolla, one of the German brand's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder powertrains seem the most likely candidate.
Beyond its availability of German-sourced engines, the next-generation Corolla will be underpinned by the Japanese company's TNGA (Toyota New Global Architecture), ensuring it is safer, lighter and more agile than the outgoing car. It is also reported that the new Corolla will swell in size and adopt a longer wheelbase.
Note: 2014 Toyota Corolla pictured