NHTSA Probes Into Smart ForTwo Engine Fire Reports

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it is currently probing into a fire risk that could affect 2008 and 2009 MY Smart ForTwos.
According to Autonews, the NHTSA has received eight complaints so far about fire erupting from the rear of the diminutive city car, where the engine is placed, and engulfing the whole vehicle.
Five of those incidents occurred last year, and the other three since October. In six of them, the cars were being driven when the check engine light came on and was followed by smoke and noise. Drivers halted their cars and got out, only to watch them go up in flames. The other two occurred when the cars were stationary.
At this point, this is a preliminary evaluation and not a full-scale investigation. Mercedes-Benz, who manufactures the ForTwo, said that it was unaware of any injuries related to said incidents, adding that concerned owners can call their Customer Assistance Center at 1-800-367-6372.