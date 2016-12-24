Nothing Says Merry Christmas Like 14,000 LEDs On A Toyota Tundra

While many people around the world celebrate Christmas by adorning their houses and gardens in brightly colored and festive-themed lights, the crew from AV Tuning & Development decided to decorate a 2006 Toyota Tundra instead.
At first, all you see are two LED stripes, a green at the bottom and a red one at the top. Once they light it up, though, you see that almost every inch of the Tundra’s exterior features multi-colored LEDs and, all up, there’s more than 14,000 of them.
Additionally, the pickup truck has been fitted with huge makeshift reindeer ears, two spiralling LED Christmas trees, a reindeer on the roof and red LEDs behind the wheels.
If you thought your car battery was quickly drained when your headlights are left on, spare a thought for these guys, though we guess they must have fitted an extra unit - or three.