Obama Administration Rushing To Pass Auto Regulations Before Trump Takes Office

With just over 3 weeks until inauguration day in the U.S., outgoing President Barack Obama is rushing through with passing numerous automotive-related regulations before Donald Trump takes office.
Although Trump has remained relatively quiet about his views regarding current legislation, it is widely assumed that he will adopt a more relaxed approach to aid local manufacturing, most likely attempting to repeal or lessen regulations related to fuel efficiency and emissions.
Speaking with The Detroit News, a senior fellow for the independent Eno Center for Transportation, Jeff Davis, said the Obama administration appears to be accelerating the introduction of new regulations that could prove difficult to repeal when Trump takes up residence in the White House.
The most obvious example of this is the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency looking to finalize future minimum mileage rules. Not too long ago, an automotive alliance representing the likes of FCA, GM, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota and Volkswagen lobbied to have Trump roll back these proposed mileage regulations, and Ford has done the same.
Additionally, President Obama is working with the U.S. Department of Transportation to finalize a framework for self-driving vehicle testing and rules for connected cars. Many speculate that Trump may choose to also roll back protections relating to such automotive technologies.