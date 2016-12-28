Opel Insignia Grand Limousine Rendering Tries To Pull An S-Class Pullman

Serving as a replacement for the Insignia and set to be offered as a Vauxhall, Holden Commodore and Buick Regal too, the new Opel Insignia Grand Sport is GM's brand-new contender in the family saloon class.
Following its unveiling, it has already been re-imagined in an OPC range-topping flavor and as a two-door coupe that will never happen.
Here, X-Tomi went for a more upmarket approach taking an imaginary leaf out of Merc's book, and in particular, the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Pullman
The family saloon's length was increased for additional rear legroom, and an extra piece of bodywork and glasshouse were added between the front and rear doors, just like Mercedes did in the Pullman.
In order to keep with its limo-like status, its cabin would need an extensive rework, with two captain seats in the rear in addition to more premium materials that would help it stand out even more on top of the regular models.