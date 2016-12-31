Opel Inspira Concept Could Be An Elegant Front-Engined Supercar

If we were to have things our way, all high-selling automakers would have to build at least one supercar, designed to top out that company’s fleet and used as a test bed for future technology and design.
Unfortunately, this isn’t the case. Instead, most brand’s use one-off concept vehicles as a glimpse toward the future. But if, for some strange reason, the head honchos at General Motors decided that Opel needed a supercar, how might it look?
According to Belarus based designers Insh Design and Sergey Rabchik, it could look like this.
Dubbed the Opel Inspira, the vehicle is a front-engined supercar adorned in futuristic-looking bodywork which would be eye-catching enough to make the Inspira one of the market’s most impressive cars if it were ever brought to life. Among our favorite design elements are the aerodynamic fins in place of the standard wing mirrors, the slim LED taillights and the massive wheels.