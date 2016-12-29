Police Officer Pulls Over Adult Movie Star, Has His Picture Taken With Her

Do you remember Mareike Fox and her impressive Nissan GT-R fitted with a Prior Design wide-body kit?
In case you don't, we covered a story about the 25-year old adult movie actress a couple of months ago, when she was spotted with her tweaked Nissan GT-R that, apart from the body kit, is tuned to roughly 750 horsepower.
During one of her latest rides, she was accompanied by a Youtuber through the hills of Monaco. The young woman happened to be pulled over by the police, but instead of getting a ticket, the officer only wanted to have his picture taken with her.
Now that might be a long way from helping a student tie his tie, like another officer a few days before Christmas, but it goes to show that police officers are only human after all, right?