Porsche 906/917 Concept Is One Designer's Stunning Vision For A Future Racer

When the creators of Gran Turismo invited automakers to design their own virtual concepts, the automakers flocked. How better, after all, to convey what their brands stood for and connect with a new generation of potential customers than to design a concept you'd never actually have to build?
One automaker that resolutely resisted getting in on the action was Porsche, what with its archaic licensing practices and all, but that didn't stop some independent designers from envisioning their own.
We saw the rather stunning 908-94 concept this past summer, and now another designer has thrown his racing-striped hat into the ring. His name is Alexander Imnadze, and he's worked for Bertone, Alfa Romeo, and Ford, among others. We've featured his designs on these pages several times before, including a rather stunning Bugatti GT proposal and a sleek Maserati Bora revival, but this could be his best work yet.
Dubbed the Porsche GT Vision 906/917, it pays homage to Le Mans racers from Weissach's history, but in an entirely modern (if not futuristic) form. The design, in short, doesn't just envision what a Porsche concept for Gran Turismo could look like, but imagines a successor to the victorious 919 Hybrid that won both the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship the past two years running.