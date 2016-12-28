Porsche 918 Spyder Recalled Over Possible Suspension Failure

Most of the recalls we see are, naturally, for mass-market vehicles. But not this one. This is for an exotic supercar of the highest order, albeit one that seems to be having some build quality issues.
We're talking about the Porsche 918 Spyder, the first of the hybrid hypercars and a rival to the McLaren P1 and the LaFerrari.
A vehicle requiring no introduction to enthusiasts, the successor of the Carrera GT mates a 4.6-liter V8 to a pair of electric motors and a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. The resulting 887 horsepower will propel Porsche's flagship model from zero to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 2.5 seconds and around the Nürburgring in less than seven minutes.
Porsche only made 918 of them, so the 306 examples being recalled likely represents the entire allotment sold in the United States, which is always a key market for big-buck exotics like this.
The problem is with the front suspension. According to the to the notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the lower control arms could be prone to crack, so Porsche will replace that component altogether.
Unfortunately this is not the first recall for the 918. Porsche issued one in late 2014 for unspecified chassis components, a wiring glitch prompted another recall a few months later in 2015, and a seatbelt problem resulted in another this summer.