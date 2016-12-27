Porsche Exclusive Gets Sporty With The Panamera Turbo Executive

To help bring 2016 to a close, Porsche Exclusive has released images and details of a Panamera Turbo Executive it recently worked its magic on.
The covers to the Panamera Executive range were only taken off at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November with the 'Executive' denoting the 150 mm longer wheelbase and range of luxurious features as standard.
Already the Panamera's most opulent model, Porsche Exclusive has added to its sporty prowess.
From the outside, the car has been painted in Carmine Red and includes the optional SportDesign package that includes a new diffuser and body-color exhaust surrounds and a set of silver and black wheels.
Inside, the red and black theme continues with two different variants combining the two shades. The first sees the seats bathed in red leather to match the door panels and lower half of the dashboard. As for the second cabin, it incorporates bright red trim on the center console, dashboard and door panels and then benefits from plush black leather.
Power for the Panamera Turbo Executive comes from the same turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 as the standard model, delivering an identical 550 hp. What makes the Turbo Executive special is its stretched wheelbase, soft-close doors, rear wheel steering, front and rear adaptive air suspension, heated seats and large panoramic room.