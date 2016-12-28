Quad Biker Charged With Attempted Murder After Ramming Police Motorcyclist

A man in Finland has been charged with attempted murder after ramming a police motorcyclist while riding his quad bike erratically.
Footage of the incident was captured by a camera affixed to the police motorcyclist and a police van following from behind. It shows the quad bike rider swerving across the road and ramming the police officer on two occasions.
In the first collision, the motorcyclist manages to remain upright but the quad bike rider then rams into him even harder, sending the motorcyclist toppling over and crashing along a steel crash barrier.
It is reported that the incident left the police officer with serious injuries and that he has been forced to leave the profession after losing feeling in his right arm.
Helsinki newspaper Iltalheti reports that prior to the collision, the quad bike rider was traveling at speeds in excess of 130 km/h (80mph).
Alongside the attempted murder charge filed against him, the quad biker has been slapped with assaulting an official and endangering road safety.
Defence lawyer Miikka Kunnari says the collision with the police motorcyclist was accidental.