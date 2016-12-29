Queen Latifah's Mercedes-AMG S63 Stolen From Gas Station In Georgia

The winter holidays haven’t been that sweet for entertainment mega-star Queen Latifah, as one of her cars, a 2015 Mercedes-AMG S63, was stolen.
According to 11Alive, the luxury sedan, which is registered to Dana Owens, Queen Latifah's real name, was driven by Keith Sheppard, the celebrity's security guard.
Sheppard stopped for petrol on the evening of December 20, at the Shell gas station at 5630 Fulton Industrial Boulevard, when he noticed a white BMW pull up. Seconds later, he heard the Merc's engine start and saw the car driving away, just as he took the gas pump out.
Using the built-in tracking system, the police officers managed to locate it at an apartment complex on McDaniels Street, in Mechanicsville, Georgia, where the local security guard confirmed that he saw three males near the S63, right before seeing a white BMW and a Dodge Charger take off.
The 2015 Mercedes-AMG S63 was eventually recovered and impounded at the Major Case office. Queen Latifah was not present at the incident, but did arrive later on to retrieve a contract left inside the car.