Relax, Ford's Mustang Isn't Leaving Us Any Time Soon

Fans of the Ford Mustang can breathe easy knowing that the American automaker has no intention of dropping the Mustang from its range, even once autonomous vehicles become more commonplace.
While speaking with Autocar recently, Ford UK’s marketing director Lisa Brankin said that the Mustang isn’t going anywhere.
“I’d like to think that people in the future will still want a fun car like a Mustang for the weekend. I can’t really imagine a time when Ford doesn’t produce a V8 Mustang.”
According to Brankin, sales of the sixth-gen Mustang and Focus RS are evidence that consumers still want driver’s vehicles. Consequently, Ford will continue to focus much of its R&D efforts to conventional models even though it is also working hard on autonomous technologies.
Speaking of autonomous vehicles, Brankin said “I don’t believe fully autonomous cars [that can drive from door to door without any input] will be on our roads in any big number for at least another decade. When [fully autonomous technology] comes, it won’t come all at once. Driverless cars won’t be everywhere straight away.”
Although the Ford Mustang has been around for more than 50 years, it is selling better now than any other time in its history. This is of course because the latest Mustang is sold worldwide for the first time and has proven a hit outside the United States, including in countries such as Germany and Australia.