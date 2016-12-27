Review Finds Porsche's Performance Pack For The Macan Turbo A Bit Pointless

If you're the type of consumer that can't stomach spending top dollar on anything other than a flagship model, you might find yourself looking at the Porsche Macan Turbo Performance Pack quite a bit.
The reason is that despite the Macan Turbo's impressive 400 PS (394 HP) and 550 Nm (405 lb-ft) of torque, you can still do better by getting the new Performance package which adds an extra 40 PS and 50 Nm (37 lb-ft) of torque.
This slashes the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time from 4.8 seconds to 4.4 seconds and increases top speed from 266 km/h (165 mph) to 272 km/h (169 mph).
Of course, you've got other factors to consider as well, since the package also adds larger brake discs with six-piston calipers. The suspension has also been lowered and the Sports Chrono pack and sports exhaust now come as standard.
Still, this Autogefühl review questions whether the the extra performance and exhaust noise is actually worth the extra cash, though in a vacuum, the Macan Turbo Performance remains a formidable compact SUV in terms of driving dynamics.
By the way, at the beginning of the review, you'll get to see it drag race a snowmobile and the way the Porsche takes off in the snow looks seriously impressive.