RevoZport's 480 PS BMW M2 Will Eat M4s For Breakfast

Launching to incredibly high expectations and actually delivering, it wouldn’t be an overstatement to call the M2 a roaring success for BMW. And, of course, tuners are also making the most of the model’s popularity.
The latest company to do just that is RevoZport, who have engineered a comprehensive range of styling, aerodynamic and mechanical modifications for the M2 to make it even more thrilling.
The tweaks start at the front with a black grille that replaces the standard chrome unit and will set you back $580. There’s then an advanced new front splitter which allows for three different downforce setups and also improves cooling to the front brakes. Priced at $2,800, it certainly doesn’t come cheap.
Elsewhere, RevoZport have developed a set of $630 carbon fiber canards for the M2, a $2,000 carbon hood and $1,900 carbon side skirts. There’s also a carbon rear diffuser ($1,800), a carbon trunk lid ($1,650), an eye-catching lip spoiler ($450) and finally, a large swan-neck wing priced at $2,000.
It's far from all show and no go, though, as RevoZport has developed a new titanium exhaust, ECU and customized air intake for the M2 that increase the 3.0-liter turbo-six’s power from 370 PS (364 hp) to 480 PS (473 hp), making it a true M4 killer.