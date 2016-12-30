Rowen International Unveils Ferrari 488 GTB Bodykit

Japanese tuning company Rowen International has uncovered a new bodykit for the Ferrari 488 GTB.
As with other familiar Japanese tuners like Rocket Bunny and Liberty Walk, Rowen's take on the latest Ferrari mid-engined V8 is far from subtle and includes a plethora of add-on parts to make the 488 particularly head-turning.
At the front, Rowen has developed a new bumper for the car which incorporates a carbon fiber front splitter and four carbon canards on each side. The hood also appears to have been tweaked.
Moving to the sides and the silver five-spoke wheels immediately attract your attention and have been nicely joined by a set of Ferrari 458 Speciale-inspired side skirts. The visual tweaks are then rounded off at the rear with a small lip spoiler, a more prominent body-color wing and a rear diffuser that wouldn't look out of place on one of Ferrari's XX-branded track cars.
The modifications are completed by a custom exhaust system.