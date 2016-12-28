Sakhir Orange BMW M4 Flaunts Gold Rims

Sure, the BMW M4 may not be as crazy as the Mercedes-AMG C63 but if you’re looking for a precision driving tool that performs in all conditions and looks the part, it’s hard to ignore the M4. This particular example is no exception.
For starters, this M4 is painted in a stunning color named Sakhir Orange, which has proven quite popular for the M4. However, what makes it stand out even further are the host of aftermarket parts it has been adorned with.
The most obvious change is the fitment of Velos XX wheels painted in a bright shade of gold and measuring 20x8.5 at the front and 20x10.5 at the rear. Although the rim design of these wheels may be opinion-splitting, the gold certainly works well with the Sakhir Orange, at least in this writer’s eyes.
Other elements that make this M4 stand out further is its lowered suspension, trunk lid lip spoiler, black tailpipes and rear diffuser.