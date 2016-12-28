Scoop: Ford Out Testing Updated Tourneo Courier

By the looks of things, Ford is getting ready to update their Tourneo Courier model, with these images taken at a gas station in Northern Sweden.
Our spy photographers managed to catch this partially-camouflaged Tourneo Courier from all possible angles and we still can't notice any visible changes, despite the vinyl covering up the front end.
Even the headlights and the grille seem identical to the ones on the current car, which either means that maybe there's some new stuff under the skin, or perhaps Ford is hiding something bigger, such as a new-generation model hidden underneath a slightly camouflaged test mule that looks like the current car.
The current Tourneo Courier is based on the same platform as the old Fiesta and B-Max, so if Ford is indeed planning on bringing out a new-generation car, it might share the all-new Fiesta's underpinnings - which is basically an updated version of the outgoing model's platform but with wider front and rear tracks.
By the way, just so there's no confusion, the Courier version is the smallest model in the Tourneo range, where you'll also find the likes of the Connect (Compact & Grand) and the Custom.
Inside the current Tourneo Courier, you'll find a comprehensive list of safety features, such as Lane Keeping Alert and SYNC Emergency Assistance for top models, plus a reversing camera, speed limiter, Auto High Beam control and Driver Alert. Any upgrades to the car would probably add even more safety systems, plus new connectivity features.
Unfortunately we don't know for sure when Ford is planning on releasing their updated Tourneo Courier (2017 or 2018), but stick with us and we'll keep you up to date.
Photo Credits: CarPix for CarScoops