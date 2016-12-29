Second Lawsuit Accuses FCA And Cummins Of Cheating Emissions

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and diesel engine supplier Cummins have been hit with a second class-action lawsuit claiming that the two companies conspired to fraudulently misrepresent the emissions produced by Dodge and Ram pickup trucks.
As with a lawsuit filed last month, this latest suit asserts that hundreds of thousands of Dodge and Ram pickup trucks built from 2007-2013 with the Cummins 6.7-liter diesel had been fitted with a defeat device.
Jalopnik reports that the lawsuit is similar to those faced by Volkswagen and Audi as it seeks both compensatory damages and the initiation of a buyback program.
FCA has yet to respond to this second lawsuit but in response to last month's lawsuit, vehemently denied any wrongdoing, a sentiment echoed by Cummins which asserted all its diesel engines were compliant and free of any defeat devices.