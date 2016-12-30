Serves Em' Right? Walmart Shopper Boxes Double-Parked Car

There's nothing worse than people parking their cars on two spots when you're out looking for an empty slot at a busy shopping center.
That being said, it looks like at least one person decided to take matters into their own hands and deliver a light yet significant brand of justice to the driver of this Nissan Juke, occupying two spots at a Walmart outside of Portland, Maine.
While the Juke is a relatively small car at no more than 4,135 mm (162.8 in) in length and 1,765 mm (69.5 in) in width, it's by no means able to help you squeeze in between spots, nor will it help you find a spot too small for something like a regular hatchback.
So if indeed the owner of the Juke decided to take up two spots because of whatever selfish or ignorant reason he or she might have had, it's amusing to see somebody not letting them get away with it.
Also, putting all those shopping carts around the car is an efficient way to get your message across without causing any damage to the vehicle or inconveniencing the owner of the car too badly.
Unfortunately for the owner of the Nissan, the ABC News footage doesn't show anything that might help justify leaving your car like that.