Should Skoda's New Kodiaq Scare More Premium Rivals?

The Skoda Kodiaq has launched across Europe, landing itself in one of the hottest segments of the market.
With Skoda already having earned a reputation on offering great value for money in its models, the new Kodiaq wants to combine value with traditional premium qualities.
The company's biggest SUV so far is based on the same platform as the VW Tiguan and the Seat Ateca, but the Czech carmaker made their offering a bit bigger from its cousins, offering also an optional third row of seats.
In fact, the Skoda Kodiaq’s cabin is described as vast, offering class-leading space for the rear passengers and equally impressive luggage space. Combine this with the quality materials, a smart design, good handling and a wide range of engines, and the Kodiaq might actually prove to be a pleasant surprise.
With a choice of front- and all-wheel drive models, the Kodiaq sounds like a lot of car for its money but we only have to wait and see if customers will favor it over models with more powerful brand names.
Mat Watson delivers his impressions in the latest CarWow video review below.