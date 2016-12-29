Skoda Prepping New Yeti, Rapid Facelift And More Powerful Octavia RS For 2017

Skoda's product offensive will be in full force next year, starting with the addition of the next-gen Yeti.
Due to premiere at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, as Motor1 reports, citing a Skoda insider, the new SUV will drop the current underpinnings in favor of the MQB platform, which should help it shed some weight.
Despite being lighter, the new Yeti will also be larger and offer a more spacious cabin. Design-wise, it is expected to retain its boxy design up to a point, as it will also gain some styling cues from the larger Kodiaq.
Apart from the new Yeti, Skoda will also launch a facelifted version of the Euro-spec Rapid and Rapid Spaceback and, allegedly, an even more powerful version of the Octavia RS with an extra 15 PS on top of the facelifted model, for a total of 245 PS (242 HP), and an electronically controlled front differential lock as standard.