Someone Spent Nearly $70,000 Customizing This Tesla Model X

If you want your personalize your Tesla Model X, Unplugged Performance has a few solutions you may want to consider.
The upgrades consist of custom front & rear spoilers, a rear wing, a diffuser, side skirts, custom wheels plus carbon ceramic brakes and an air suspension upgrade. For the interior, you can get a nearly unlimited array of bespoke upgrades that include carbon fiber, leather and even vegan leather upholstery. The car seen here, courtesy of the "What's Inside? Family" YouTube channel comes with the full carbon fiber treatment for the cabin.
None of these custom bits are cheap though. Just the brakes alone cost $8,995 if you want them in red, or $9,195 if you'd prefer any other custom color. As for the wheels? They cost $7,495 if you want the 20" versions, or $7,995 if you'd rather have the 22s.
All in all, the car featured here cost around $220,000 to put together. Which, to put it into context, is twice what you'd spend on a 2017 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe.