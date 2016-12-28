STI Gives New Subaru BRZ A Sport Concept Renovation For Tokyo Auto Salon

Subaru is preparing for Japan’s equivalent of our SEMA show, the Tokyo Auto Salon, which takes place from January 13 through 15, with a handful of customized models and the usual array of race cars.
The brand’s booth will include the pictured BRZ STI Sport Concept, which is the only car Subaru has teased so far. It’s based on the JDM BRZ GT (Japan’s version of the North American model with the Performance Package) adding black multispoke 18-inch wheels, aero parts and a dark red interior from STI.
Another concept debuting in Tokyo is the WRX S4 STI with performance and styling improvements, the former focusing on the model’s chassis.
These two studies will be joined by customized versions of the Levorg STI Sport, and Impreza G4, further details of which, including photos, are expected to be released in the coming weeks.
Subaru’s Motorsport arm will be represented by the latest BRZ GT300, WRX STI NBR Challenge that took part in the 24h of Nürburgring, the WRX STI for the Japan Rally Championship, and the BRZ CG Robot Racing 2017.