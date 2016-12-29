Subaru Adds Magellan Navi App To 2017 BRZ Starlink System

By adding the Magellan Navi, a cloud-based navigation app, to their 2017 BRZ multimedia system, Subaru is now offering users advanced connectivity and better access.
The app works through Subaru's STARLINK in-vehicle tech, delivering up-to-date audio and visual navigation. In order to take advantage of this service, buyers have to purchase either a 3-year subscription for $29.99 or a 1-year subscription for $14.99.
In a nutshell, Magellan Navi offers advanced cloud-based mapping and access to the BRZ's multimedia system via your smartphone. It also downloads automatically for all 2017 BRZ owners.
"We are excited to be Subaru's navigation partner, giving Subaru customers access to industry leading connected car navigation services," stated Magellan president Pierre Parent.
The 2017 Subaru BRZ already offers a comprehensive infotainment configuration, highlighted by the Subaru STARLINK 6.2" multimedia system that includes the 6.2" high-res multifunction screen, AM/FM stereo HD Radio and a single-disc in-dash CD player with 8 speakers.
Standard features include smartphone integration with Pandora, Aha, iHeart Radio and Stitcher, Bluetooth, SiriusXM Satellite Radio and a rear-vision camera.